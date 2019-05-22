Food & Drink
Sea Pines will waive $8 gate fee for food truck festival. Here are the details
Start your engines, food truck lovers.
The Sea Pines food truck festival is coming to Hilton Head Island Friday night — and you’ll be able to get into the gated community for free.
The festival is 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. May 24 at The Shops at Sea Pines Center at 71 Lighthouse Road on Hilton Head’s south end.
Sea Pines, which typically charges an $8 gate fee to enter, will waive the fee to visitors who say they’re heading to the festival on Friday night.
Nine different Savannah and Lowcountry food trucks will be parked at the festival, and part of the proceeds will go to the Hilton Head Heroes organization — a group founded by Gregg and Lindy Russell to bring children with terminal illnesses to Sea Pines for a vacation.
Along with the food trucks, live music and games for children will set the scene for the festival.
Most of the trucks will take both cash and credit card, and there is an ATM available at the nearby Plantation Station gas depot.
Parking is available in the same parking lot as the festival and behind the shopping center, according to David Warren, the marketing director for the event.
Overflow parking will be available beyond the Sea Pines fire station, Warren said.
“We don’t know if we’re getting 200 or 700 people, but anecdotally we’ve had a good response so far,” he said. “We’d like to make this an annual Sea Pines food truck festival.”
“We’re hoping we get a lot of Sea Pines residents as well as visitors who are coming to the island for Memorial Day,” he said.
Trucks attending include:
- Molly’s Fish and Chips: The food truck is a branch of the Savannah-area Molly MacPherson’s Scottish Pub restaurants. It’s menu features fish and chips, burgers, brats, veggie wraps and more.
- Lowcountry Lobster: The Lowcountry favorite features a menu of lobster rolls, tacos, lobster mac n’ cheese, lobster nachos and salads.
- Crave CupCakes: The Beaufort food truck features a selection of gourmet cupcakes.
- Chazitos Latin Cuisine: The Latin-inspired truck’s menu includes items such as plaintains, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and burritos.
- Prowl: The truck features specialty burgers with Buffalo wings, and sides including fried pickles, pimento cheese and seasoned wedge fries.
- Murican Border: The menu for the Bluffton truck features specialty tacos inspired by Korean, Japanese and Greek flavors.
- Roy’s Nutz and Buttz: The truck features a menu built for barbeque lovers. Some dishes participants might find include pulled pork, smoked ribs and mac n cheese.
- Yoshi’s Kitchen: The Savannah-based food truck is known for its street food with a Japanese twist.
- Golden Sun: The food truck features a menu of Filipino cuisine including pork and chicken skewers, lumpia and rice, chicken adobo and pancit and rice.
