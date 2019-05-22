Sea Pines will waive $8 gate fee for food truck festival. Here are the details

10 free things you can do in Sea Pines (after you pay the gate fee) The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines.

Start your engines, food truck lovers.

The Sea Pines food truck festival is coming to Hilton Head Island Friday night — and you’ll be able to get into the gated community for free.

The festival is 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. May 24 at The Shops at Sea Pines Center at 71 Lighthouse Road on Hilton Head’s south end.

Sea Pines, which typically charges an $8 gate fee to enter, will waive the fee to visitors who say they’re heading to the festival on Friday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nine different Savannah and Lowcountry food trucks will be parked at the festival, and part of the proceeds will go to the Hilton Head Heroes organization — a group founded by Gregg and Lindy Russell to bring children with terminal illnesses to Sea Pines for a vacation.

Along with the food trucks, live music and games for children will set the scene for the festival.

Murican Border has started serving up “international” tacos throughout Beaufort County. Submitted photo

Most of the trucks will take both cash and credit card, and there is an ATM available at the nearby Plantation Station gas depot.

Parking is available in the same parking lot as the festival and behind the shopping center, according to David Warren, the marketing director for the event.

Overflow parking will be available beyond the Sea Pines fire station, Warren said.

Lori Holland, co-owner of Lowcountry Lobster, says food trucks at Hiton Head Island beaches will be a positive for the region. Submitted

“We don’t know if we’re getting 200 or 700 people, but anecdotally we’ve had a good response so far,” he said. “We’d like to make this an annual Sea Pines food truck festival.”

“We’re hoping we get a lot of Sea Pines residents as well as visitors who are coming to the island for Memorial Day,” he said.

Customers wait to place their order at the Chazito’s Latin Cuisine food truck during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the Santa Elena Foundation. The lines were long, but the payoff was some tasty food truck food from a variety of purveyors -- and all for a good cause: proceeds from the event go to the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Trucks attending include:

Molly’s Fish and Chips: The food truck is a branch of the Savannah-area Molly MacPherson’s Scottish Pub restaurants. It’s menu features fish and chips, burgers, brats, veggie wraps and more.

Lowcountry Lobster: The Lowcountry favorite features a menu of lobster rolls, tacos, lobster mac n’ cheese, lobster nachos and salads.

Crave CupCakes: The Beaufort food truck features a selection of gourmet cupcakes.

Chazitos Latin Cuisine: The Latin-inspired truck’s menu includes items such as plaintains, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and burritos.

Prowl: The truck features specialty burgers with Buffalo wings, and sides including fried pickles, pimento cheese and seasoned wedge fries.

Murican Border: The menu for the Bluffton truck features specialty tacos inspired by Korean, Japanese and Greek flavors.

Roy’s Nutz and Buttz: The truck features a menu built for barbeque lovers. Some dishes participants might find include pulled pork, smoked ribs and mac n cheese.

Yoshi’s Kitchen: The Savannah-based food truck is known for its street food with a Japanese twist.

Golden Sun: The food truck features a menu of Filipino cuisine including pork and chicken skewers, lumpia and rice, chicken adobo and pancit and rice.