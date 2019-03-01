Beaufort Water Festival has announced its concert act. What do you think of the choice?

Another country artist is coming to Beaufort’s waterfront this summer.
Tyler Farr will headline the Beaufort Water Festival’s annual concert on July 13 in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, the festival announced Friday. Farr’s song “Redneck Crazy” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard country chart in 2013 and “A Guy Walks Into A Bar” made it to No. 11 two years later.
Country band Copper Chief and singer Emily Ann Roberts will also perform.
Tickets are $30 and available through www.bftwaterfestival.com.
2019 Beaufort Water Festival schedule
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
July 12
Noon-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Opening ceremony. Fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m.. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 13
8 a.m.- noon: Raft Race
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament.
10 a.m.-noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring own fishing equipment. Bait is provided.
Noon- 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours.
8 p.m.: Concert in the park, featuring Tyler Farr, Copper Chief and Emily Ann Roberts. Tickets are $30 and gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under are free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 14
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.- 1 p.m.: River rally.
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.
Noon: Ski show.
Noon-4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17, ID required. Tickets are $10.
July 15
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Motown Monday. Admission is $15, gates open at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children 5 and under are free.
July 16
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment TBA. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
July 17
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Talent show. Admission is $10 or free with an official 2019 64th Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 18
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
6 p.m.: Lowcountry Supper. Cost is $15. Food served from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Entertainment TBA. Children 5 and under are free.
July 19
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
5 p.m.: Bed race. $25 entry per team. 4:30pm check-in. Same-day registration based on space.
8 p.m.: River Dance. $15 admission. Gates open at 7 p.m. Must be 18 or older. Free shuttle from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 20
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.
Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard demo.
8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 21
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
