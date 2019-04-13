Local Events

Want to go to Hilton Head’s newest music festival this summer? You can buy tickets soon

Hilton Head Music Festival

Do you ever wish you could just jam out at an eco-friendly music festival without having to leave Hilton Head? Well, you’re in luck.

The first-ever Hilton Head Island Music Festival is scheduled for June 22 and 23. It’ll take place at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.

The music festival will include 15 live performances over two days, featuring local favorites as well as musicians from all over the state and region, a news release from the festival said.

Saturday will feature original music from “up-and-coming” singer/songwriters and bands.

Saturday’s line-up includes:

Just Jevon

Pretty Darn

John Brewster

Stray Fossa

Bobby Magyarosi

LOZ

C2 and the Brothers Reed

Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

Sunday is Rock, Reggae, Blues & Funk Night.

Sunday’s line-up includes:

Skinny Bike

Vanna & The Rump Shakers

CornBreD

Shakey Bones

Reggae Infinity Band

Voodoo Visionary

Eric Culberson Band

The festival will have a food court, craft beers, wine, and other vendors.

In addition to providing great music, food, and drink, the festival wants to “showcase the island as a place to enjoy fabulous live music in an eco-friendly environment,” the release said.

No single-use plastic bottles will be sold, no straws or plastic bags will be used, and T-shirts will be printed on “eco-conscious, sustainable apparel.”

Palmetto Ocean Conservancy, an organization dedicated to the preservation of endangered species and the environment, will also have an informational booth at the festival throughout the weekend.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on April 23. The two-day pass is $59 and includes admission to see all the bands both days. Single day tickets may become available closer to the event if it is not sold-out, the release said. Children 12 and under get in free.

The festival is sponsored by Peacock Subaru, Hilton Head Brewing Company, Coastal CBD and i2 Recycle.

