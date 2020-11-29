Holidays
Beaufort canceled its Christmas parades, Night on the Town. What’s happening instead?
Like most everything else in 2020, Beaufort’s Christmas season, with its many traditions and celebrations, will look different this year.
The three major annual events the city hosts — Night on the Town, the Christmas parade and the boat parade — are canceled.
The decision was made to “ensure our residents’ and visitors’ safety” and due to South Carolina’s state of emergency prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people, a City of Beaufort news release said.
The show (and Christmas) must go on, though.
Here are some activities and smaller events the city has planned:
Free holiday parking
You don’t have to worry about the parking meter in the downtown marina parking lot for the rest of 2020! All parking in this lot is free from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day. Bonus: This parking is near downtown merchants, who will be open until 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Dec. 3 through Christmas Eve. Those stores will be open for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as well!
First Friday
The Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association is still hosting First Friday on Dec. 4 with the theme “Hometown Christmas.” Bay Street won’t be closed off like previous years, but shops will be open until 9 p.m and likely will have special offers or discounts.
‘Light Up the Town’
The city has challenged residents to fully decorate their homes for Christmas in an effort to gain bragging rights as the best-decorated neighborhood in town. Once the lights are up, folks can drive around the different neighborhoods to check out the displays.
Santa interactions — by mail and Zoom
Santa Mail: Mailboxes will be set up on the lawn of City Hall, at the Waterfront Park playground, and at all City of Beaufort fire stations for kids to drop their letters off from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. Letters can also be emailed to Santa at events@cityofbeaufort.org. No matter how you send your letter, be sure to include a return address.
Videos of Santa reading the letters will be posted on Facebook starting Dec. 19. On the same day, Santa will be hosting a Zoom meeting with Beaufort kids from 2 to 3 p.m. A link will be shared closer to the event date.
Holiday Under the Sea
Ornaments decorated as sea animals will be hidden in city parks as a scavenger hunt. If you find one, take a photo and post it on social media with the hashtag #bftHolidayUnderThe Sea. Be sure to leave the ornaments where you find them, though! The scavenger hunt will run from Dec. 16 until New Year’s Day.
‘Celebrate the Season’ exhibit
A free outdoor exhibit, sponsored by USCB Center for the Arts and the City of Beaufort, will feature holiday traditions and practices from around the globe and will be open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 13.
“Community members, students, and faith groups will share their insights and talents to create beautiful and informative interpretations of customs and practices central to their holiday traditions,” the release said.
