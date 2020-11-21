Local Events
2 Bluffton breweries hosting holiday markets ahead of Christmas. Here’s when and where
If you’re ready to get some gift shopping done while supporting local, then you need to add these pop-up events to your calendar.
Lowcountry Made, a local promotional organization, has teamed up with two Bluffton breweries to host artisan markets ahead of Christmas.
After all, who doesn’t need a beer after holiday shopping?
Bluffton Christmas Market
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: Southern Barrel parking lot (in Buckwalter Plaza)
Other details: The event is outdoors and will feature live music with local vendors, just as it has in the spring and summer. COVID-19 precautions, including facial masks and social distancing, will be in place.
Pop-Up Artisan Market
When: Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12
Where: Lot 9 Brewing Co. on Red Cedar Street
Other details: The event will include dozens of vendors with holiday music playing and the Lowcountry Lobster food truck will also be at the brewery. COVID-19 precautions, including facial masks and social distancing, will be in place.
Vendors will include: Handmade Beaufort, Meg’s Sweet Treats, BB Boutique & Co, Woodsman’s Wife, True South RH, Fabula Collective, Declan’s Delights, Mystic Mates, Cottonwood Soap Co., Bluffton Candles, Eagle Creations, BP Carbon, 7th & Palm and Little Fish Boateak.
Comments