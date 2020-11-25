Bluffton’s ‘reverse’ Christmas parade is next week. What you need to know

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Bluffton’s annual Christmas parade is still on this year — in “reversed” form.

Spectators will hop in their cars and drive by the parade participants situated along May River Road in Old Town Bluffton.

This year’s reverse parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 and is intended to allow those in the parade to safely social distance while still celebrating the start of the holiday season. Parade entrants will be stationed in fixed spots 10 feet away from each other.

Town of Bluffton Christmas Parade 2019

Those wishing to participate in the actual parade must apply to the town by Nov. 30. The parade will be limited to the first 50 applicants.

Saturday, Dec. 5 Parade schedule

8:30 a.m. — The lineup begins

9:30 a.m. — All parade entrants must be set up and ready

10 a.m. — Parade starts. Spectators will begin the drive at Bluffton and May River roads, continuing west on May River Road. The parade stops at Pin Oak and Thomas Heyward streets.

noon — Parade ends

According to the town, the parade will continue as scheduled unless the weather is deemed unsafe. It will not be postponed or rescheduled.

Want to be in the parade?

Those wishing to participate in the Christmas parade will have to apply with the town by Nov. 30.

Information about the parade, including the application form, can be found on the town’s website.

Applications may be submitted via email to Lyndee Simoneaux, special events coordinator, at Lsimoneaux@townofbluffton.com or dropped off at Bluffton’s Town Hall at 20 Bridge Street.

Residents are encouraged to apply early because the space will be limited to the first 50 entries. Incomplete applications will not be approved for participation, the town says.

Bluffton’s Christmas tree

The annual lighting of the town’s Christmas tree will be virtual this year.

A large Christmas tree is the centerpiece of DuBois Park in Old Town Bluffton.

The lighting ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live on Dec. 4.

“Unfortunately, we will not have our customary children’s choir, cocoa and Santa this year out of an abundance of caution to keep us all as healthy as possible through the holidays and beyond,” the town said in a news release.