They didn’t win ‘Big Brother.’ Where are these ‘Hilton Head Hotties’ now?

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
“Hilton Head Hotties” Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans didn’t win “Big Brother” but they aren’t out of the spotlight.
The couple met on the reality show, and each had professed their love for the other by the end of the 20th season. Cripsen was working as a Hilton Head Island lifeguard when he started the show and Rummans, a Hilton Head native, was a fitness model in California.
Both “Big Brother” contestants made it to the final episodes of the show — which included the cast voting off their fellow cast members each week.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Crispen remained a front-runner for winning the season. He made it to the final two but lost the game with a 5-4 vote.
Crispen’s and Rummans’ romance has attracted coverage from celebrity publications such as People, Entertainment Tonight and Hollywood Reporter since the show wrapped.
Coverage includes the couple moving in with each other in California, according to Entertainment Tonight. And People reported the couple is hoping for a spot on a season of “Amazing Race.”
It isn’t uncommon for CBS to place “Big Brother” stars who rise to the level of Crispen and Rummans on other reality shows such as “Survivor” and “Amazing Race.” At times, they will give the celebrities a second chance on “Big Brother.”
While other reality show opportunities haven’t been announced, both Rummans and Crispen have appeared on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”, according to Inquisitr.
The couple also has been traveling and doing meet and greets with fans.
To catch an event, the best way might be to keep an eye on Crispen’s Twitter at @TylerCrispen2 and Rummans’ @AngelaRummans2
Earlier this month, Cripsen announced a T-shirt line with Cirp City Collections that he has designed.
From the looks of it, the “Big Brother” couple doesn’t appear to be fading from the public eye anytime soon.
Comments