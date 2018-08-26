Could Hilton Head’s Tyler or Angela win Big Brother? Only 8 left in Season 20

Spoiler Alert — Hilton Head’s Tyler Cripsen and Angela Rummans are two of eight house guests left in the Big Brother house for Season 20 — giving a 25 percent chance someone with Hilton Head ties could take home the $500,000 prize.
The season started on June 27 with 16 house guests. It’s final episode is expected to air Sept. 27.
Crispen has steadily remained the frontrunner for winning the season per predictions by Gold Derby, a site that predicts “Hollywood races.”
The website shows Crispen with the best odds of 2/5. Rummans is in 6th place with 28/1 odds.
Yet, Rummans won her second “Head of Household” competition this week — putting her in charge of the house. It is possible that she could rise in ranks depending on how she navigates the roll.
Crispen lives on Hilton Head Island and works as a lifeguard. His boss recently talked to the Island Packet about Crispen’s life before the show.
Rummans, a fitness model, lives in Playa Vista, California but grew up on HIlton Head Island.
Making the “Jury” is considered a high achievement in the game. It is made up of the final house guests of each season.
Jury started earlier this moth for the 20th Season — This means Crispen and Rummans have reached this accomplishment. CBS tends to bring back notorious players that make it to the jury for their other reality shows such as Amazing Race and Survivor. Sometimes jury members get a second or third chance at Big Brother.
CBS already seems to be a fan of Crispen’s, as fans saw him on Keven Hart’s “TKO” in July. The Hollywood Reporter claims Crispen taped TKO prior to entering the Big Brother house.
Rummans also has garnered some of her own attention on the Internet.
According to People, Rummans and another contestant made statements about “skin color in a way many felt was racially insensitive, and Rummans used the term “ghetto.’”
CBS later issued a statement saying those involved in inappropriate behavior and offensive comments were warned with future consequences, People reported. The statement did not name who was warned.
A third house guest also was scrutinized publicly for behavior that was unrelated to Rummans’ conversation.
