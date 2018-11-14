John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are engaged. Could we see a Daufuskie Island wedding?

Daufuskie Island’s most famous resident is officially engaged.
After dating on and off-again for almost a decade, John Mellencamp and his long-time lover Meg Ryan announced the big news on Instagram late last week that they’re engaged and she flashed her ring on the red carpet in New York City on Tuesday night, according to E!.
They haven’t announced a date or a location, according to People. We don’t even know where the couple will call home. They broke up because of distance in 2014, Vanity Fair reported. Ryan was living in New York City at the time while Mellencamp was in Indiana.
He told Rolling Stone a few years ago that he doesn’t like New York because he’s sensitive and doesn’t like seeing the poverty and trash there. He might have changed his mind about that because he bought a Soho apartment in February. The celeb power couple reportedly got back together last year.
And there’s plenty of evidence they both have a love for the Lowcountry and it’s possible they could be calling Daufuskie Island home — where they’ll be living out their love story “Like Jack and Diane.”
Mellencamp purchased land on Daufuskie 30 years ago and built a home on the island more than a decade later. His two daughters grew up just across the sound on Hilton Head Island, too.
From Ryan’s Instagram, it looks like she’s been enjoying island life this fall. In September, Ryan posted several pictures from the exclusive island where you can only access by boat.
And yes, she made “a little pink house” joke too.
According to People, the couple is seen “venturing out” to restaurants and listening to music on the island and “they only have eyes for each other.”
Looks like the Rock N Roll Hall of Famer gets on stage every once in a while, too.
Wedding rumors started swirling back in March when Page Six reported Daufuskie islanders buzzing about the two love birds being spotted together and appearing to be “putting together some celebration.”
Mellencamp owns a massive mansion you can see from the water on Daufuskie that has been raved about in Architectural Digest. Ryan encouraged Mellencamp to decorate the home and “make it as beautiful it can be,” the magazine reported.
She was spotted in September entering Mellencamp’s Daufuskie Home, according to Facebook (the same time when Meg posted on Instagram she was here).
It looks like Mellencamp’s family is embracing the engagement, too.
His daughter, Teddi Mellencamp posted this sweet photo on Instagram wishing the couple well.
Mellencamp’s daughters Teddi and Justice Mellencamp were recently featured in a Hilton Head Monthly article, where the two sisters talked about growing up on the island where no how matter how much things change, they still say the same. Teddi, a cast member on Real Housewives of LA, told the magazine she and her friends still hang out at the Triangle when she’s home.
“When I visit … I’ll ask, ‘Where should we go?’ and they’ll say, ‘The (Barmuda) Triangle.’ How is that still a thing? In L.A., clubs are over in a week,” she said.
Teddi told the magazine, when she thinks about it, the Lowcountry is “home.”
Maybe Meg Ryan will be saying the same thing soon.
