After Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp spotted on Daufuskie, some expect an island wedding

Could John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan be planning a Daufuskie Island wedding?
According to Page Six, “insiders on the idyllic isle” are “buzzing” about the pair being spotted on the island over the last few weeks and said they seemed to be “putting together some celebration.”
Mellencamp owns a home on Daufuskie.
The mansion, which has soaring ceilings, broad ocean views and peaked windows reminiscent of a church, has been featured in Architectural Digest.
It was Ryan who encouraged Mellencamp to decorate the home that previously had been filled with “odds and ends from storage,” the magazine said.
“Why don’t you make it as beautiful as it can be?” the actress reportedly asked the singer.
The couple caught the attention of Architectural Digest again last summer when Ryan sold her Soho loft for $10 million, and the magazine reported that the celebs had rekindled their romance.
“Ryan could be holing up at Mellencamp’s art-filled South Carolina home in the not-too-distant future,” the magazine speculated.
Ryan’s representative dismissed the idea of a wedding though, telling Page Six, “Not true.”
It is true that the couple has been seen in the Lowcountry, though.
Ryan and Mellencamp were photographed Feb. 24 having lunch outdoors at a restaurant on Daufuskie Island, according to a post on Facebook.
Another poster on the social media site reported that the couple was spotted strolling around Savannah on Feb. 27.
Rumors about the status of Ryan and Mellencamp’s relationship are nothing new.
Extra TV posted photos in October showing a gold ring on the actress’ left hand and posed the question “Is Meg Ryan secretly engaged to John Mellencamp?”
Ryan and actor Dennis Quaid divorced in 2001. They have one son, and Ryan also has an adopted daughter.
Mellencamp has been married three times and has five children. Two of his daughters grew up on Hilton Head Island and attended Hilton Head Preparatory School.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Justice Mellencamp is a hairdresser at a salon on Hilton Head and lives in Bluffton.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments