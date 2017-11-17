Hilton Head Prep alum joins cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bravo clearly loves Hilton Head Island.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who attended Hilton Head Preparatory School and grew up on Hilton Head, has just been announced as the newest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
She replaces “The Young and the Restless” star Eileen Davidson.
Mellencamp (yes, durrrrr, the daughter of rock star John Mellencamp) is the third former Hilton Head Islander to star on a Bravo show — that I know of. I have not yet finished drawing detailed origin charts for each and every Bravolebrity. Someday my masterpiece will be done! Someday!
“Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose and Chelsea Meissner also grew up on the island, and both were here last week to film scenes for the fifth season of the Charleston-based reality show.
In anticipation of the premiere of RHOBH’s eighth season, Bravo posted “5 Things You Need to Know About Teddi Arroyave, the Newest #RHOBH Housewife.”
One of the five things is that she is “fitting in perfectly,” guys.
Which is Bravo-speak for “she’s not.”
In this sneak peek, Mellencamp gives the obligatory third-act “These bishes ...” soundbite.
“Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease,” she tells the camera in one of her side interviews. “I’m not going to back down when I know I’m right.”
She clearly hasn’t watched this, or any, Bravo show before so we are in for some fun.
RHOBH is a real “money where your mouth is” situation, meaning these women don’t mess around because they can afford not to.
In other words, if every “Real Housewives” cast member combined to form one giant she-monster, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump would be the beast’s left and right meathooks.
Bethenny Frankel would be the monster’s mouth. Ramona Singer would be its crazy eyes. Teresa Giudice would be its low hairy hairline. Nene Leakes would be its attitude. Phaedra Parks would be its lawyer because she’s a lawyer.
Mellencamp, 36, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave — who is CEO of a security management company — have three children. According to her Instagram page, the family occasionally visits Daufuskie Island, where Mellencamp’s father has a home.
P.S. Some Prep kids are in this John Mellencamp video.
Mellencamp’s sister Justice lives in Bluffton. I’m not sure what the etiquette is for talking to someone about her sister being on a “Real Housewives” show (because good lord who knows what’s in store this season) but let’s just go with “Be nice.”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres at 9 p.m. Dec. 19 on Bravo.
