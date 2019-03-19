Winner of Hilton Head International Piano Competition announced

A pianist from South Korea won the Hilton Head International Piano Competition on Monday night.
Chaeyoung Park was the first-prize winner, followed by Jakub Kuszlik of Poland in second and Anna Han of the United States in third.
Medalists were Arisa Onoda of Japan, Yi-Yang Chen of Taiwan and Yuchong Wu of China
Onoda also was presented with the Gorodnitzki Prize, a $1,000 discretionary award recognizing a non-finalist to help them develop their career.
Twenty world-class pianists were selected from more than 230 applicants to compete in preliminary rounds last week. From those 20, six performed in Saturday’s semifinals, and three then advanced to Monday night’s final round. Each performed a full piano concerto with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.
Park, 21, is currently pursuing a degree at The Juilliard School, according to her profile on the competition’s website.
As winner, Park will receive a cash prize, a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra next season and a fall performance at Carnegie Hall. She also is entitled to record a CD on the Archiv/Steinway & Sons label.
