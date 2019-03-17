3 musicians selected for finals in Hilton Head International Piano Competition

Three pianists have advanced to the finals of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition.
Twenty world-class pianists were selected from more than 230 applicants to compete in preliminary rounds last week. From those 20, six performed in Saturday’s semifinals.
The three competitors moving forward to the finals Monday evening are Jakub Kuszlik of Poland, Chaeyoung Park of South Korea and Anna Han of the United States.
The competition begins at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head.
Each of the three pianists will perform a full piano concerto with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Morris Russell.
The winner will receive a cash prize, a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra next season and a fall performance at Carnegie Hall. The winner also is entitled to record a CD on the Archiv/Steinway & Sons label.
Tickets are $25, $50 and $65 for the final round. More information is available at www.hhipc.org or by calling 843-842-2055.
