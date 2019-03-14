Local

6 advance to semifinals in prestigious Hilton Head piano competition

Special to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette

March 14, 2019 05:48 PM

The semifinalists in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition are (top row, from left) Jakub Kuszlik, Chaeyoung Park, Arisa Onoda, (bottom row, from left) Yi-Yang Chen, Anna Han and Yuchong Wu.
The semifinalists in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition are (top row, from left) Jakub Kuszlik, Chaeyoung Park, Arisa Onoda, (bottom row, from left) Yi-Yang Chen, Anna Han and Yuchong Wu. Submitted
The semifinalists in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition are (top row, from left) Jakub Kuszlik, Chaeyoung Park, Arisa Onoda, (bottom row, from left) Yi-Yang Chen, Anna Han and Yuchong Wu. Submitted

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition, with over 230 applicants, selected 20 world-class pianists who have been competing Monday through Thursday in preliminary rounds.

Six of the 20 were chosen to compete in the semifinal round scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Three will advance to the finals on Sunday, when they will perform a full piano concerto with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Morris Russell.

The semi-finals and finals — Rounds III and IV — will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head.

The six semi-finalists are:

  • Jakub Kuszlik of Poland
  • Chaeyoung Park of South Korea
  • Arisa Onoda of Japan
  • Yi-Yang Chen of Taiwan
  • Anna Han of United States
  • Yuchong Wu of China

The winner will receive a cash prize, a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra next season and a fall performance at Carnegie Hall. The winner also is entitled to record a CD on the Archiv/Steinway & Sons label.

Tickets are $25 and $35 for the semifinals and $25, $50 and $65 for the finals. Tickets and performance times are available at www.hhipc.org or by calling 843-842-2055.

  Comments  