6 advance to semifinals in prestigious Hilton Head piano competition

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition, with over 230 applicants, selected 20 world-class pianists who have been competing Monday through Thursday in preliminary rounds.
Six of the 20 were chosen to compete in the semifinal round scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Three will advance to the finals on Sunday, when they will perform a full piano concerto with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Morris Russell.
The semi-finals and finals — Rounds III and IV — will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The six semi-finalists are:
- Jakub Kuszlik of Poland
- Chaeyoung Park of South Korea
- Arisa Onoda of Japan
- Yi-Yang Chen of Taiwan
- Anna Han of United States
- Yuchong Wu of China
The winner will receive a cash prize, a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra next season and a fall performance at Carnegie Hall. The winner also is entitled to record a CD on the Archiv/Steinway & Sons label.
Tickets are $25 and $35 for the semifinals and $25, $50 and $65 for the finals. Tickets and performance times are available at www.hhipc.org or by calling 843-842-2055.
Comments