A new TV show is filming on Hilton Head next week (and there’s a free concert involved)

Shelter Cove Marina will be rockin’ and rollin’ May 23 when the reality television show Yacht Stops takes it over for a free concert.

The concert is one of several throughout the Southeast the band will perform while its members live aboard a yacht and document their experiences on the show.

Yacht Stops will be available on Amazon Prime on May 24.

Angelyn Iturbide, 22, is the lead singer of the band that is the focus of the show. A California native, Iturbide said the show chronicles the less-than-glamorous side of being touring musicians whose names aren’t yet known worldwide.

“A lot of people are touring musicians and they’re not big stars. This show is all about the touring musician and all the things you run into,” she said.

The show was originally called Bus Stops, but was moved to the water to be compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines, she said. As part of the show, the band must learn how to take care of the boat and provide for themselves while avoiding the drama that can come in close quarters.

Iturbide and the band put on a show Friday night in Charleston and will be on Hilton Head next weekend for the next stop on their tour.

The Yacht Stops band performs live in an outdoor concert. The group will come to Hilton Head May 23. Submitted to The Island Packet

Free Hilton Head concert

Even if you don’t catch the show online, you can enjoy a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at Shelter Cove Marina.

The band will perform on the deck of the yacht in the marina.

Boaters are welcome to join in the marina and others can bring chairs to watch the concert from the sides of the marina, Iturbide said.

She described the band’s sound as “indie rock and pop... a mix of a bunch of a different stuff.” All the band’s songs are originals.