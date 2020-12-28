New HGTV Dream Home giveaway starts today! A look back at the 2020 Hilton Head prize

On your mark, get set, enter!

The giveaway for HGTV’s 2021 Dream Home in Newport, Rhode Island, begins today!

A $2.8 million “coastal escape” was built and fully furnished this year for one lucky winner to be chosen in spring.

You can enter until Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

The kitchen in the HGTV 2021 Dream Home, located in Newport, Rhode Island. Robert Peterson Rustic White

If you win, you’ll get the home, $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and a 2021 motor home from Camping World, according to the sweepstakes website.

This year’s dream home has three nautical-themed bedrooms, a library and home office and a spectacular rooftop deck.

The rooftop deck on the HGTV 2021 Dream Home, located in Newport, Rhode Island. Robert Peterson Rustic White

To enter, you should use the HGTV website or foodnetwork.com to submit your information.

You can enter up once per day from each site and sign up for email reminders throughout the sweepstakes.

The view from the rooftop deck on the HGTV 2021 Dream Home, located in Newport, Rhode Island. Robert Peterson Rustic White

Hilton Head’s dream home

If you participated last year, you’ll remember the $2 million 2020 dream home was located near Hilton Head Island in the Windmill Harbour gated community.

The three-bedroom home was located on the marsh and featured stunning panoramic views. It was furnished with bright coastal furniture and eye-catching textures.

Great room, HGTV Dream Home 2020 on Hilton Head, South Carolina. Robert Peterson Rustic White Photography

On the first floor, the master bedroom included a walk-in closet and direct connection to a patio that overlooked the backyard.

Upstairs, two other bedrooms bordered a recreation room that opened to a seating area with indoor fireplace and the same incredible view.

Deck located off the multi-purpose room, HGTV Dream Home 2020 on Hilton Head, South Carolina. Tomas Espinoza

The home’s backyard included a long outdoor pool for lap swimming and parties, a paved grilling space and hammock area that overlooked the marsh.

There were more than 144 million entries in the 2020 Dream Home giveaway for the Hilton Head home, and a Georgia couple won the sweepstakes in April.

They eventually listed the home on the market, and it sold in just three days, according to the home’s agent Rob Reichel, a partner with Sea Pines Real Estate at the Beach Club.

The HGTV Dream Home 2020 on Hilton Head, South Carolina. Robert Peterson Rustic White Photography

Hilton Head’s dream home sold for $1,595,000.