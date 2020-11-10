Hilton Head’s HGTV Dream Home sold in just 3 weeks. Here’s how much it went for

Hilton Head Island’s HGTV 2020 Dream Home is off the market.

The home in Windmill Harbour, which received 144 million entries in a giveaway earlier this year, sold for $1,595,000.

It brought national attention to Hilton Head Island when HGTV built the marshfront home inside the gated community.

In April, a couple from Perry, Georgia, won the home in the sweepstakes.

“My favorite part of the house is not a room; it is the outdoors. I just love that backyard, it looks like a place you’d go escape and relax,” Susan O’Gorman said. “But there’s not a part of that house that I don’t love.”

O’Gorman put the home on the market just three months later. Rob Reichel, partner with Sea Pines Real Estate at the Beach Club, said the home was listed on July 2, and the sale closed just 20 days later.

Reichel said the buyers are a young family from upstate South Carolina.

One of the unique features of the HGTV Dream Home is that its new owners don’t have to have a very big decorating budget.

The home’s furnishings are included in the sale, so the purchasers receive all the new custom furniture and decorations with their home.

Great room, HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC Robert Peterson Rustic White Photography

Real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hilton Head’s real estate market has boomed this year as families relocate to the island to work from home and put their children in virtual school.

Reichel said one of the aspects of the HGTV Dream Home that really attracted buyers was the massive outdoor space and pool area.

“People used to be downsizing,” he said. “But outdoor living areas, bigger pools, backyards? All those things are so in vogue right now.”

The outdoor pool, patio and grilling area of the HGTV 2020 Dream Home in Windmill Harbour on Hilton Head Island. Katherine Kokal Ths Island Packet

He said the upstate family that purchased the HGTV Dream Home is transitioning to living on Hilton Head full time.

The sale was indicative of bigger trends in the market: Homes with access to outdoor parks, trails and places to socially distance are attractive to people moving out of cramped cities.

“People now are spending more and more time here. They’re working from here, living here even if they have a home somewhere else,” Reichel said of Hilton Head. “Second homes becoming primary homes.”

Deck off master bedroom, HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC Tomas Espinoza

2021 HGTV Dream Home location

HGTV is well into construction on next year’s dream home located in Newport, Rhode Island.

The waterfront home will be given away in a sweepstakes that begins Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. EST.