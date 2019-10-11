Where did HGTV build its 2020 dream home? Hilton Head, of course. Take a look inside

SHARE COPY LINK

There’s a new home on Hilton Head Island that people all across the country will be vying for: The HGTV 2020 Dream Home.

It’s located in Windmill Harbour, conveniently off U.S. 278 and the Hilton Head bridges. The three-bedroom home has views of the marsh and an in-ground pool in the backyard, according to the HGTV website.

The sweepstakes to win the dream home opens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30. More information about how to enter will be released in the coming weeks, according to Allison Miszner with HGTV’s parent company, Discovery.

Lowcountry cities are no strangers to “dream homes.”

In 2013, Charleston was selected as the site for the home.

In 1998, the dream home was built in Beaufort.