Hilton Head will get another ‘Island Life’ moment on HGTV this weekend

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show The Martindell family from Doylestown, Penn. will appear on HGTV’s Island Life to find their dream home on Hilton Head Island. Three houses in Port Royal Plantation made the show. They chose one. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Martindell family from Doylestown, Penn. will appear on HGTV’s Island Life to find their dream home on Hilton Head Island. Three houses in Port Royal Plantation made the show. They chose one.

Hilton Head Island will be back on TV screens across the country this weekend when an episode of HGTV’s “Island Life” show premieres Sunday night.

In this episode, a couple from New Jersey looking to “escape the cold” will be searching for a home to buy on Hilton Head, according to the episode description.

Realtor Lea Allen with RE/MAX Island Realty will be showing the couple homes on the island to find one that’s best for their active lifestyle.

The couple said they want to find a home “with a water view that is walking distance to both the beach and the town’s shops and restaurants.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allen can’t talk about where she brought the couple to see homes or any filming details before the show is broadcast, according to HGTV’s show policies. This will be her first time on Island Life.

“I’m so excited. As someone who’s been in the business for 33 years, this just seems like icing on the cake,” Allen said Friday.

The show will air at 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday on HGTV.

The view of the boardwalk and ocean at Folly Field Beach Park on Hilton Head Island. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

Another episode of Island Life aired in August and featured a couple from Fairfax, Virginia, making a move to Hilton Head after visiting the area and falling in love with the Lowcountry’s beauty and easy access to the water.

In June 2017, cameras tagged along as Penny and Darryl Gray of Lake Placid, New York, looked at properties in Indigo Run and Hilton Head Plantation.

Another episode filmed that summer featured the Martindell family from Doylestown, Pennsylvania; they ended up choosing a home in Port Royal Plantation.

The show also reportedly planned to film an episode on the island in late September. Jim Lisenby of Pool Bar Jim’s told The Island Packet at the time that he had been contacted about filming scenes in his business.