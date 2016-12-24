Beaufort Wildcats take clean sweep of youth football championships

The Beaufort Wildcats became the first organization to sweep all four classifications of the Low Country Youth Football League in the same season, with three teams going undefeated on the way to division crowns.
The Wildcat Midgets (ages 11-12) extended their winning streak to 27 games with an 11-0 record and third consecutive championship, while the Pee-Wees (9-10) only gave up two touchdowns all season.
The Small Fries (7-8) were the other team to go 11-0 as they won their second consecutive crown. The only team to suffer a loss was the Dynamites (ages 5-6), who went 8-3 but still came away with a third straight title.
The Wildcats are in their fifth season as LCYFL members. The league also features teams from Bluffton, Hardeeville, Ridgeland, Hampton, Allendale, Colleton County, Estill and Hilton Head Island.
