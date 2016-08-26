Bobcats maul Sharks in crosstown kickoff

How many ways are there to score a touchdown?
A short pass that springs a long run. An interception. A fumble return. A corner route that zips over a defender’s outstretched arms.
And that was all in Bluffton’s opening 5 minutes Friday night.
The Bobcats wound up denting May River’s end zone seven more times before the evening was through, turning their inaugural crosstown clash into a 77-3 romp that nobody wanted to see prolonged any longer.
“They’re young, they’re building. We’re experienced, we’re seasoned,” Bluffton coach Ken Cribb said. “We were crisp and were playing good ball. ... It was kind of a bad situation there.”
Jermaine Patterson went 50 yards with a Hunter Eldridge screen pass on the game’s second snap, later adding two more TDs on quarterback keepers to pace the Bobcats (2-0).
Dylan Lapinski ran an interception 47 yards for a score on May River’s fifth play, and Richard Jenkins waltzed into the end zone from 2 yards out with a bad snap as Bluffton led 21-0 before its second possession.
Eldridge also threw an 18-yard TD pass to I’kiem Jefferson, who later added a rushing touchdown. Ashley Cribb caught a 2-yard score from backup Lee Kirkland as the Bobcats led 56-3 at halftime.
With the outcome well decided, the second half was shortened to 8-minute quarters. Even that didn’t stop the Bobcats from tacking on three more touchdowns.
Backups Josh Staple and Myles Young ran for second-half scores, sandwiched around Rick Storzieri’s TD when he fell on a botched May River punt snap in the end zone.
May River’s lone points came on a 38-yard field goal by Ryan Matovich, cashing in a Cam Bent fumble midway through the second quarter. The Sharks (0-2) were limited to just 5 yards of total offense until their final possession.
“It was just a culmination of a lot of things,” May River coach Rodney Summers said. “Inexperience on our end, lack of strength on our end. Maybe lack of knowledge, too. We’ve just got to get better.”
Freshman Joseph Tapscott threw for 28 yards for May River, but was intercepted three times. Running backs Dion Lollis and Brandon Morales often found themselves swarmed by Bluffton defenders behind the line of scrimmage.
