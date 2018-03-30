Ridgeland-Hardeeville football coach headed to college ranks

Ridgeland-Hardeeville is in the market for a new football coach again.
Interim coach Thomas Balkcom left to take a position at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets announced this week. He was a former Yellow Jacket linebacker and member of the school’s 1990 national championship team.
Balkcom will work in Georgia Tech football’s player personnel department. His previous college experience includes at Morris Brown, Central Florida and Savannah State.
Balkcom was a defensive coordinator this season for the Jaguars and named interim coach in January after the school parted ways with Jahmaal Nelson.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville athletic director Jeremiah Faber said the school will advertise for the position when they return from spring break.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville went 3-6 this season.
