Bent, fellow Bobcat athletes officially sign for next level destinies

Four Bluffton High School athletes officially made their college commitments Wednesday afternoon, including football standout Cameron Bent, who signed with UNC Charlotte. The decision had been expected, as Bent had previously given his verbal commitment to the Conference USA school — but it might not have been a lock until the last couple of days.
Bent — who signed at a ceremony with classmates Jabriel Robinson (football), Jaelyn Gadson (soccer) and Ashlynn Harris (soccer) — had a tough decision to make after getting a late recruiting push from Georgia Southern. Ultimately, the 6-foot, 178-pound speedster opted to stick with his original choice.
“I verbally committed a few months ago, so I was like, ‘Wow, what do I do now?’ ” Bent said of Georgia Southern’s pursuit. “A few days ago, I just made my decision. I’m going to stick with Charlotte. I’ve got a good relationship with the coaches, it’s about three hours away from home, I’ve got a good chance of starting. It’s just where I belong, honestly.”
A few days ago, I just made my decision. I’m going to stick with Charlotte.
Cameron Bent, on sticking with UNC Charlotte over Georgia Southern
And the 49ers should be excited about adding Bent, who says he projects as the No. 2 slot receiver on their roster going into next season. His freshman season will be Charlotte’s third year at the FBS level, and the up-and-coming program could find a way to quickly use his speed.
“Cameron has the God-given ability of speed,” Bluffton head coach Ken Cribb said. “He is the fastest kid I’ve seen in my 29 years of coaching. That takes you a lot of places and a long ways. He’s had dreams forever of going and playing college football. Cameron has a God-given ability that can take him past college, if he can stay healthy and continue to work like he’s been working, continue to grow, his future’s very bright. There’s not many people in the NFL that have Cameron’s speed.”
Cribb also had words of praise for Robinson, a 6-1, 208-pound defensive end who signed with NCAA Division II school Johnson C. Smith.
“Jabriel has worked real hard for a lot of years, but if he continues to improve as much as he has over the last two years, he’s going to play for a lot of years,” Cribb said. “He has a great frame, great size. The ceiling is very high for Jabriel.”
Bluffton soccer stars Gadson and Harris signed with NCAA Division I programs, Gadson to Auburn and Harris to Winthrop. Bobcats coach Alyssa Gervelis was proud to watch her standouts moving on to a bigger stage.
“They’ve put a lot of hours in to perfect their craft, they’ve put a lot of hours in the classroom,” Gervelis said. “And I can say for both of them, academically and athletically, they’re role models. We’re just truly, truly happy and honored to have them on the soccer team.”
Comments