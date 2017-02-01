Hilton Head star Singleton heading to Florida International

Bryce Singleton is taking his talents to South Beach.
OK, not exactly. But Miami's travel hotspot is an easy drive from Florida International, where Hilton Head Island's dynamic playmaker has chosen to become part of the building process under new coach Butch Davis.
Singleton made it official Wednesday morning, choosing the Golden Panthers over a list of coaching suitors that included Illinois' Lovie Smith, who took the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl, and USF's Charlie Strong, who landed in Tampa after his dismissal from Texas.
He also had offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Marshall, Charlotte and Ohio University.
FIU, located on Miami's west side, went 4-8 last season before turning to Davis, who built the University of Miami into a national-title roster after NCAA sanctions hit them in the late 1990s.
Davis left for the NFL's Cleveland Browns one year before the Hurricanes' 2001 title, and he later came back to the college ranks at North Carolina.
Singleton scored 24 touchdowns this past season, including a six-TD performance in November against Colleton County. The versatile speedster tallied 10 touchdown catches, 11 more on the ground and three more via returns.
Seahawks signings
▪ Bryce Singleton (football):
▪ Tyler Hamilton (football): Purdue (already enrolled)
▪ Harvey King (football): Savannah St.
▪ P.J. Franklin (football): Limestone
▪ Jose Gaytan (football): Limestone
▪ Pugg Robinson (football): Limestone
▪ Carmen Mlodzinski (baseball): South Carolina
▪ Lexi Lainhart (soccer): South Carolina
▪ Travis Mancill (golf): Coastal Carolina
▪ Dalton Shaw (baseball): Anderson
