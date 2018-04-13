'Romper regret' at the Heritage? The 10 best one-piece outfits seen Friday

For the second year in a row, rompers are a fashion staple at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island.
Whether wearing jumpsuits — which have longer pants rather than shorts — or rompers, women walked around the Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday in the one-piece outfits as if they were strutting the catwalk.
Rompers work as both tops and bottoms, which can make an outfit look put together ... even if it was planned in a hurry. They're trendy, too.
But there's one big problem with rompers and jumpsuits: using the ladies' room.
In order to do one's business, so to speak, things can get tricky.
"Going to the bathroom can be awful," said Meghan Krikorian, who was visiting from Massachusetts. "You have to take off the whole thing."
Plus, Krikorian said, rompers can sometimes be a bit less flattering than a dress.
Nonetheless, the women who wore rompers and jumpsuits to Heritage said they regretted nothing.
"They're easy and they breathe," said Jenn Gay from Atlanta.
Her friend Lauren Botto agreed.
"And they work for daytime or nighttime," Botto said.
Besides, said Carridy Bender, all you need to do is find a romper with a long zipper. That makes using the ladies' room a lot easier.
Although brightly colored Lilly Pulitzer and floral patterns abounded as usual this year, one big trend stood out above the rest: striped, sometimes seersucker jumpsuits.
Vertical stripes can elongate the body, too, which is flattering for petite women. It's struggle Kristein Whittaker knows well.
"It's so hard to find good rompers for short people, so I was so happy when I found this one," Whittaker said.
In addition, the seersucker material makes long pants bearable in the South Carolina sun.
Jumpsuits pose the same problem as rompers, but it's a problem easily forgiven.
"Going to the bathroom is a little cumbersome, but other than that, they are really comfortable," Caroline Walasek said.
These women say rompers are here to stay.
