Get used to hearing the phrase ‘Cheers to 50 years!’ in the coming months

Fifty weeks before its 50th edition, the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has its catchphrase.
“Cheers to 50 years!” was unveiled Monday, along with a special tournament logo that incorporates the numeral 50 and a silhouette of RBC Heritage icon Sir Willie Innes.
Plans for the 50th Heritage Week also include the appearance of past champions at the opening ceremony, along with a golden anniversary reception and special commemorative badge and poster. The golden anniversary RBC Heritage will be played April 12-15, 2018.
“We are honored and humbled to celebrate this milestone in our tournament’s history,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said.
“This is a testament to the tremendous support of our fans, volunteers, sponsors, partners and golfers who make this event possible each year. I always say we work to be better, get better and do better, and this year is no different. In fact, it’s extra special.”
PGA Tour Entertainment is in the process of producing a video highlighting the best of the tournament’s 50 years, and all 49 portraits of past champions will be displayed in March at the Art League of Hilton Head Gallery.
In addition, Apex Broadcasting will highlight 50 RBC Heritage tournament memories in a series of vignettes.
The first Heritage Classic was played on Thanksgiving week in 1969, as the brand-new Harbour Town Golf Links and Hilton Head Island as a whole first introduced themselves to the public.
Arnold Palmer used a Sunday charge to become the inaugural champion, bringing even more attention to the fledgling outpost near Savannah.
“We are not done planning,” Wilmot said. “The Heritage Classic Foundation board and staff will have more exciting news to share throughout the upcoming year.”
