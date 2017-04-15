Yes, there are two T-Rexes at the RBC Heritage, but what’s these dinosaurs’ story?

The two dinosaurs tracked the golf ball, their heads following its arc in unison as it plummeted toward the green.
When it hit the putting surface, the dinosaurs — Tyrannosaurus rexes, to be exact — executed, with their stubby little arms, a golf clap.
In unison.
The people seated around them chuckled.
The dinosaurs had been at this game all morning along the fairway of Harbour Town Golf Links’ first hole. Some of the pros playing in Saturday’s third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing showed their appreciation. It was rumored the golfers were being warned at the tee box of the creatures’ presence on the hole’s left side.
“(PGA Tour pro) Ernie Els tipped his cap at them,” said Jessica Morris, who is married to one of the T-rexes.
Apparently Matt Kucher and Ian Poulter were also fans.
And, according to the dinosaurs themselves, Brandt Snedeker’s caddie asked them, jokingly, if they could keep still long enough for the golfer to swing.
“‘Beef’ loved us,” said Steve Elliott — whose idea it was to don the plastic, zip-up suits — referring to Tour pro Andrew “Beef” Johnston.
“Yeah, ‘Beef’ loved it,” said Richard Morris, Elliott’s accomplice and friend.
Both men dripped with sweat as they peeled off the suits.
The outfits do an excellent job of retaining heat.
But they are difficult to see out of — condensation is an issue.
And, once you’ve got your legs and arms in the right places and you’re squatting inside, having just zipped up, you have to wait for the suit to inflate.
Still, small prices to pay for $68 or $69 and hours worth of fun — yes, you can buy your own at Walmart.com, according to Elliott.
“Some guy’s got his own Facebook page — ‘Rex-something’ — and he basically does everything in a dinosaur suit,” Elliott said. “And it looked fun to me.”
It is fun.
Friend Jason Booth saw the creatures during today’s live broadcast — what a riot!
“(Jessica Morris) and I saw them on TV when Steve acted like he was eating Richard’s head,” Booth said.
There have been high-fives with kids.
Attempts to hide behind trees.
Fun walking with a tail.
“We’re not being distracting,” Elliott said. “We’re just being silly.”
When asked about the dinosaurs, two Heritage volunteers on the opposite side of the fairway grinned.
So, too, did a security guard manning the entrance to the first tee box.
“They’re opposites,” Jessica Morris said of her husband and Elliott, both of whom are from Lexington.
One’s a Clemson fan, the other is “diehard Carolina.”
They watched last year’s game together.
Both are in the plumbing business.
They’ve been friends for a couple years.
This is their first appearance as dinosaurs.
In the early afternoon, after the last pair of golfers passed by, the men came out of their suits.
Elliott’s phone was “blowing up.”
Morris donned an orange Clemson cap.
Both said it was time for a beer.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
