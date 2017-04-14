RBC Heritage

April 14, 2017 5:45 PM

Caddie meets up again with gator for a five-year reunion at RBC Heritage

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Golf in the Lowcountry comes with its natural challenges: heat, wind and even alligators. The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Hilton Head Island is no exception.

But one caddie in particular seems to keep running into these creatures on the course at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Kip Henley, caddie for PGA Tour golfer Vijay Singh, reunited with an alligator Thursday while fetching a ball near a lagoon on the course. Video captured shows Henley drove the creature back into the water with the edge of a sand rake.

If it sounds like déjà vu, it’s because this face-off has happened before.

During the 2012 RBC Heritage, Henley confronted a gator in the same manner — retrieving a ball for golfer Brian Gay near the water’s edge at hole 15 and shooing an alligator off the course with a sand rake.

There’s no telling if this is the same alligator or whether he’s a big fan of the RBC Heritage.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night 1:35

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night
'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move 2:40

'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move
A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage 0:42

A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos