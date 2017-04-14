Caddie meets up again with gator for a five-year reunion at RBC Heritage

Golf in the Lowcountry comes with its natural challenges: heat, wind and even alligators. The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Hilton Head Island is no exception.
But one caddie in particular seems to keep running into these creatures on the course at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Kip Henley, caddie for PGA Tour golfer Vijay Singh, reunited with an alligator Thursday while fetching a ball near a lagoon on the course. Video captured shows Henley drove the creature back into the water with the edge of a sand rake.
If it sounds like déjà vu, it’s because this face-off has happened before.
During the 2012 RBC Heritage, Henley confronted a gator in the same manner — retrieving a ball for golfer Brian Gay near the water’s edge at hole 15 and shooing an alligator off the course with a sand rake.
There’s no telling if this is the same alligator or whether he’s a big fan of the RBC Heritage.
