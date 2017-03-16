Not a trick: Wesley Bryan among newest commitments for RBC Heritage

Wesley Bryan, who has gone from viral trick-shot videos to nearly $800,000 in PGA Tour rookie earnings this season, headlines a list of five new commitments to join the roster for next month’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Ian Poulter, returning from injury after years as a Ryder Cup firebrand, also has added his name to the list along with K.J. Choi, Chris Kirk and Marc Leishman.
They join a list now approaching three dozen confirmed participants that includes two-time RBC Heritage champion Jim Furyk – the current U.S. Ryder Cup captain – along with Masters titleholder Danny Willett, former world No.1s Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer and Hall of Famer Ernie Els.
Heritage Week begins April 10 with defending champion Branden Grace hitting the traditional opening tee shot into Calibogue Sound. Competition in the event’s 49th edition runs from April 13-16.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges for next month’s event can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
Bryan, who grew up in Chapin, is a former state high school champion who followed his brother George to play collegiately at South Carolina. After their college careers, they parlayed an talent for trick shots into YouTube videos that turned them into media sensations.
Wesley also worked his way up the professional ranks, winning three Web.com Tour events last year to secure his PGA Tour card. After a slow start to his rookie season, he hit his stride last month and takes a string of three consecutive top-10 finishes into this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.
With George now serving as his caddie, the Bryans will make their RBC Heritage debut next month.
Poulter has never missed a cut in six starts at the RBC Heritage but owns just one top-20 finish. A winner of 15 tournaments worldwide, he’s best known for sparking Europe’s Ryder Cup comeback five years ago with a five-birdie Saturday finish at Medinah.
The Europeans followed by winning eight of the 12 singles sessions to retain the cup.
After missing four months with a foot injury last year, Poulter’s best finish in his return has been 15th at last month’s Dubai Desert Classic.
Kirk owns three top-10 finishes this season, including a share of second at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The former University of Georgia standout has four PGA Tour wins, most recently 2015 at Colonial.
Choi has eight PGA Tour victories, including The Players Championship in 2011 that remains his most recent. He also has nine wins overseas.
Leishman nearly won the Open Championship in 2015, part of a three-man playoff at St. Andrews where Zach Johnson eventually prevailed. The Aussie’s lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2012 Travelers Championship.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Announced RBC Heritage commitments
Mark Anderson, Aaron Baddeley, Paul Casey, K.J. Choi, Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Graeme DeLaet, Luke Donald, Jason Dufner, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Lucas Glover, Branden Grace, Bill Haas, Adam Hadwin, Tyrell Hatton, David Hearn, a-Cheng Jin.
Martin Kaymer, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry, Ben Martin, Graeme McDowell, William McGirt, Carl Pettersson, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Taylor, Camilo Villegas, Danny Willett.
a-denotes amateur
