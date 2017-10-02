Which Hilton Head golf course ‘delights and terrorizes’ while making Golf Magazine list?

Hilton Head Island continues to show the nation that it’s one of the top destinations for golfers.
Harbour Town Golf Links at The Sea Pines Resort was ranked 45th in Golf Magazine’s 2017-18 top 100 ranking of the best golf courses in the U.S.
The magazine wrote this about the course: “A place of subtle beauty, this is a shotmaker’s paradise where power takes a backseat to precision. Mixing live oaks, lagoons, tiny greens, bunkers banked by railroad ties and a closing stretch along the Calibogue Sound, this Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus collaboration delights and terrorizes at every turn.”
The course just missed the magazine’s top 100 ranking of best golf courses in the world, coming in just behind Prestwick (Scotland) at No. 101.
Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course was the only South Carolina course that made the world ranking — named No. 54. The Ocean Course was ranked No. 25 in the U.S., and Yeamans Hall in Hanahan was named No. 60.
The rankings were determined by more than 100 international members who were chaired by Golf Magazine architecture and aourse rankings editor Joe Passov and voted from a list of about 500 courses.
Harbour Town has since 1969 been the home of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
