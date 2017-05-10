Golf legend Jack Nicklaus will be in Bluffton soon, but you probably won’t see him

Jack Nicklaus is coming to Bluffton, but only a select few will get a glimpse of the Golden Bear.
The 18-time major champion will hold court for a private members event at May River Golf Club in Palmetto Bluff on Saturday. Nicklaus designed the course and is visiting after its recent renovation, which included new sod on fairways and updating bunkers.
Nicklaus, 77, will spend the afternoon at the golf course and the play host to members for a question-and-answer session, according to a news release.
Nicklaus worked with golf architect Pete Dye on the design of Harbour Town Golf Links and won the Heritage on the golf course in 1975.
May River Golf Club opened to acclaim in 2004 and regularly appears on lists of best places to play in South Carolina.
The private resort community will create a new Palmetto Bluff Golf Club, which will include May River Golf Club and a second course to be built later, according to a memo to members last year. One course would serve members and the other resort guests.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments