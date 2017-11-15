‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose’s pretty face had Kathie Lee Gifford on the prowl

Just a week after filming his reality show on Hilton Head Island, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose was up bright and early Wednesday morning for a live appearance on Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s Guys Tell All segment on the “Today” show, where he “shed light on the male mind” when it comes to dating around the holidays.
Relevant side note: I’ve been wrestling over whether I should refer to host Kathie Lee as a “cougar.”
I think the term is overused and kind of offensive as far as those things go, but then again so was that silly segment.
Also, it’s a little hard not to use the word “cougar” when Shep’s hair literally looked like it had been licked into place by Kathie Lee during a commercial break.
Ok. I’m here. It’s about to go down on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/EfnHObY5Ai— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) November 15, 2017
I believe that hairstyle is called “The Birthday Boy.” Ask any mom.
So here’s what happened on the show (just in case you’d rather donate your five minutes of segment-watching to living a fulfilling life instead): Shep crammed onto a set-sofa with comedian Chuck Nice, “Idiotest” host Ben Glieb and Bob Guiney from “The Bachelor” to answer very needy questions like “How do you feel about woman who is truly funnier than you?” and “When is it OK to post photos together on social media?”
And I swear I’m not just saying this because Shep is from Hilton Head Island, but he had the best answers.
Maybe this was because his own dating show, “RelationShep,” is premiering Dec. 4 so he had to be on point or maybe he was just super chill from seeing the Grateful Dead at Madison Square Garden the night before.
Doing the @TODAYshow tomorrow at the 10am hour. But may have tickets to the @GratefulDead show at @TheGarden tonight. Can i do both? pic.twitter.com/5Xoev5faCC— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) November 14, 2017
Or maybe Kathie Lee’s purring inspired him.
“I want someone to be smarter and funnier than me,” he told Kathie Lee and Hoda. “I want to be belittled basically.”
“What about prettier? Because that would be hard,” Kathie Lee said before snorting catnip off his neck.
“Oh stop it,” Shep demurred.
Final observation: I don’t think Kathie Lee knew who Shep was even though she introduced him as the star of “RelationShep” and referred to him as a “longtime bachelor.”
At the end of the segment, Hoda noted Shep’s show will premiere on Bravo, the sister network to NBC.
Kathie Lee perked right up.
“Ohhhh. That’s how we found you.”
Then she killed a coyote for him and dropped it at his feet.
What? Cougars do that ...
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
