Liz Farrell

The Bravo show you love to pretend you don’t watch is filming on Hilton Head today

By Liz Farrell And Mandy Matney

November 08, 2017 10:08 AM

Keep your eyes out for “Southern Charm” stars on Hilton Head Island today.

Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were seen Tuesday at Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, and the cast (we’re not sure how many of them) will be filming today on Hilton Head, which, as you know, is Shep’s hometown.

At least two Hilton Head restaurants could end up with a cameo on the Charleston-based Bravo reality show, which is filming its fifth season: (allegedly and no one will confirm) Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks (owned by Shep’s ride-or-die Andrew Carmines) and (definitely, according to social media) The Boardroom, where the cast will be hanging out tonight and where you can go gawk at them or take surreptitious background-selfies of them or try to hook up with them (Craig is apparently single now so maybe there’s a chance you can be the lucky lady who gets to muss his carefully arranged coif later. And if you’re not into disrupting 1930s Chicago gangster hair, maybe you should try having an open mind once in a while).

If you see the guys, don’t get too starstruck. They’re all really nice in person (Shep and Austen, anyway ... I’m sure Craig too), but technically they are working.

Someone’s got to earn those Bravo bucks.

In other “Southern Charm” news, don’t forget that Shep’s show about his search for love, “RelationShep,” premieres next month on Bravo.

And if you’re new to the franchise, start here. Just a suggestion.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera

    LA Castle Studios and PureFlix.com released a trailer for the new soap opera based on Hilton Head Island that has a Christian theme. Watch this full trailer to see the stars. The show will air on PureFlix.com - a family friendly and Christian-based on-line streaming service.

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera
Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan 0:57

Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Game show host is a cast member of Christian-themed soap opera based on Hilton Head 0:39

Game show host is a cast member of Christian-themed soap opera based on Hilton Head

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.