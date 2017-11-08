The Bravo show you love to pretend you don’t watch is filming on Hilton Head today

Keep your eyes out for “Southern Charm” stars on Hilton Head Island today.
Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were seen Tuesday at Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, and the cast (we’re not sure how many of them) will be filming today on Hilton Head, which, as you know, is Shep’s hometown.
At least two Hilton Head restaurants could end up with a cameo on the Charleston-based Bravo reality show, which is filming its fifth season: (allegedly and no one will confirm) Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks (owned by Shep’s ride-or-die Andrew Carmines) and (definitely, according to social media) The Boardroom, where the cast will be hanging out tonight and where you can go gawk at them or take surreptitious background-selfies of them or try to hook up with them (Craig is apparently single now so maybe there’s a chance you can be the lucky lady who gets to muss his carefully arranged coif later. And if you’re not into disrupting 1930s Chicago gangster hair, maybe you should try having an open mind once in a while).
If you see the guys, don’t get too starstruck. They’re all really nice in person (Shep and Austen, anyway ... I’m sure Craig too), but technically they are working.
Someone’s got to earn those Bravo bucks.
In other “Southern Charm” news, don’t forget that Shep’s show about his search for love, “RelationShep,” premieres next month on Bravo.
And if you’re new to the franchise, start here. Just a suggestion.
