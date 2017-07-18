A preview of Hilton Head native Shep Rose’s new Bravo show and a look at his other identities

The fourth season of “Southern Charm” ended Monday night with a raucous preview of “RelationShep,” the new show starring popular cast member and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose that is set to premiere on Bravo this fall.
Fans of Shep were treated to a one-minute look at the dating show, which has the lovable 37-year-old bachelor traveling the countryside on a search for the one woman who can convince him to give up all other ladies for the rest of his god-given bon vivant-living life.
(Something tells me the finale of this show is going to be like “Womp womp, that’s no one.”)
Shep, who is known for being the life of the party and who took a beating this past season from friends and fans for his drinking and his occasional obstinance, will be set up on dates with friends of friends and will then choose a few women to come back to Charleston with him so he can ... pretend to star on “The Bachelor” with them?
I’m not actually clear on the total premise of this show. There’s at least one thong bikini, though, and maybe even some bickering over who gets him. Soooo, sounds like “The Bachelor” ...
According to the preview, “RelationShep” will attempt to show a number of different sides to Shep, including “Indiana Jones Shep,” “Shep on a Horse,” “Rancher Shep,” “Bowtie Shep,” “Beach Chair Shep” and “The New Shep,” which is the Shep his mother sounds most hopeful for.
No really. There are a lot of Sheps on this show. I’m serious. In fact, here. Check out all the Sheps for yourself:
My favorite part is his “Did I look stupid?” Forrest Gump Meets Steve Urkel question. It’s endearing. And I’m going to watch the show just for that moment.
Catch up on previous episodes of “Southern Charm” here and “Southern Charm Savannah” here.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments