Liz Farrell

May 12, 2017 1:04 PM

‘Southern Charm’ star gives shoutout to Beaufort boutique

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

“Southern Charm” cast member Cameran Eubanks gave a shoutout to Beaufort boutique It’s Retail Therapy on Instagram earlier this week.

Eubanks, who recently announced her pregnancy, stopped by the shop earlier this month and picked up the blue and white romper she was wearing in a photo she took outside Hominy Grill in Charleston with co-star Shep Rose, who is originally from Hilton Head Island.

Store employee Mills Black posed for a photo with Eubanks the day Eubanks came in and posted it to the It’s Retail Therapy Instagram.

 

It's a great day at It's Retail Therapy when the very own @camwimberly1 comes to shop with us!

A post shared by It's Retail Therapy (@itsretailtherapy) on

The boutique, owned by Jennifer Crosby of Beaufort, carries women’s clothing, accessories and gift items. According to manager Kelly Collins, the store has more of the $78 Buddy Love romper that Eubanks bought on order (but as of lunchtime Friday there was still one left so RUN).

It’s Retail Therapy has two locations. The Beaufort store is at 700 Bay St. and has been open since April 2015. The store in Hampton is at 303 Lee Ave.

For this season’s recaps of “Southern Charm,” click here.

