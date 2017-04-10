Here’s how you can meet Patricia Altschul from ‘Southern Charm’ next week

Let’s face it, we’re all still watching “Southern Charm” for the same reason: Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mom.
Patricia Altschul isn’t just a breath of fresh air, she’s oxygen itself.
She isn’t even a castmember and yet she’s the best thing about the show.
She’s Dorothy Parker meets Jacquelyn Kennedy meets that one friend’s mom you can swear in front of even though that doesn’t seem quite right.
Her snobbery is so pure and she’s so zen-like in its expression that it’s possible to believe enlightenment can only be reached by tinkling a small butler’s bell and purring “Michael, I need my medicine” whenever you want a gin and tonic.
And now we can all learn her ways.
Next week, Altschul will release her long-awaited book “The Art of Southern Charm,” about glamour, dinner parties, etiquette and forming just the right insult.
If you’d like to meet her and tell her how #goals she is in person — or if you’d like to beg her to call you a “shameless strumpet” — you can do so at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Barnes and Noble in the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah or from 2 to 4 p.m. April 29 at The Gibbes Museum in Charleston.
In the meantime, here are two old “Patricia’s Corner” videos to tide you over until then:
