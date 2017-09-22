Look who saved the oldest building on Hilton Head

Peggy Pickett, left, dressed as Lydia Davant, believed to the be the first person buried at the Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery on Hilton Head Island, and Dee Phillips dressed as Mary E. Baldwin Kirk, also buried there, pose in the cemetery Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at a ceremony to announce a $135,000 gift from The Church Mouse thrift shop to restore the Baynard Mausoleum, seen in the background David Lauderdale dlauderdale@islandpacket.com