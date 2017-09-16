Irma blows in harsh reality check for Beaufort County

More Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

  • Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

    Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon.

Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Barry Bryant Submitted
Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Barry Bryant Submitted

David Lauderdale

Irma blows in harsh reality check for Beaufort County

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

September 16, 2017 12:01 AM

Now we know what a 4-foot storm surge looks like.

And sea-level rise.

We were taught by a storm called Irma — one of the mightiest hurricanes ever recorded as it swirled across the Atlantic Ocean. But she was a mere tropical storm when its outer bands whipsawed Beaufort County on a king tide in the gray daylight Monday.

Irma had been a long-running horror show, with a number of computers spitting out full-color “spaghetti models” pointed right at us. We assumed it would do to us what we now see it did to the Virgin Islands and Key West.

Even when it veered westward, we remained vulnerable.

In our flat, low-lying county full of islands, “storm surge” has been a fear since 20-foot waves from a hurricane here in 1893 left little but live oaks standing — and 2,000 people dead.

We usually see these surges on maps flooded with fiery red warnings of what neighborhoods will be under water in each category of hurricane.

With Irma, we traded maps for boots. She showed us firsthand what happens when a 4-foot surge roars atop of an 8-foot high tide.

This is when Mike Sutton rides a motor boat through the streets of The Point in Beaufort. It’s when the 18th hole at Harbour Town would be played in a wetsuit, and when the Hunting Island Lighthouse stands offshore.

More Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

  • Navigating Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood by boat after Irma floods

    Major flooding occurred in Beaufort's historic 'The Point' neighborhood and Henry C. Chambers waterfront park when Tropical Storm Irma came through on Monday. Mike Sutton took out his jon boat to navigate the flood waters and survey the damage. Here's what he saw.

Navigating Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood by boat after Irma floods

Major flooding occurred in Beaufort's historic 'The Point' neighborhood and Henry C. Chambers waterfront park when Tropical Storm Irma came through on Monday. Mike Sutton took out his jon boat to navigate the flood waters and survey the damage. Here's what he saw.

Mike Sutton/submitted Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

More Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

  • Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

    On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded.

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded.

Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com

More Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

  • Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

    Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage.

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage.

Wade Livingston and Ashley Jean Reese wlivingston@islandpacket.com

It’s when a tropical storm might as well be a Category 5 hurricane to some homeowners in the Alljoy Landing area of Bluffton.

It’s when slowly rising water creeps to the door of First African Baptist Church in Beaufort, a wood-frame witness to the throes of our history for more than a century.

1Beaufort before after
Pictured is the First African Baptist Church in located at New and King streets in downtown Beaufort photographed on Sept. 14, 2017, left and Sept. 11, 2017, right, the day Tropical Storm Irma came ashore in the Lowcountry.
Photo credit left: Drew Martin, Staff photo. Photo credit right: Mike Sutton

It’s when mountains of sand that cost millions to pump on our shifting shoreline disappear in an hour.

It’s when something we consider as basic to life as a sanitary sewer system spits and sputters in low places.

It’s when we grasp the power of life’s umbilical cord — electricity.

It’s when we recognize the value of the least sexy spending by our governments — drainage and stormwater management.

For most of us, Irma was a gentle reminder of the harsh side of life in the Lowcountry.

More Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:19

Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

  • What a drive through Daufuskie Island looks like after Irma

    Here are a few scenes from Daufuskie Island two days after Tropical Storm Irma ripped through the area.

What a drive through Daufuskie Island looks like after Irma

Here are a few scenes from Daufuskie Island two days after Tropical Storm Irma ripped through the area.

Maggie Angst mangst@islandpacket.com

For many, its greatest downside was the hassle and expense of evacuating, and those Georgia love bugs we brought home stuck to our windshields and bumpers.

The storm, like Hurricane Matthew just 11 months ago, brought out the best in us. We dropped the bickering. We shared. We put our arms around evacuees from Florida, some of them virtually penniless, as they ambled north, and then back south, through Jasper County.

 

Special report

10 unsung heroes of Hurricane Matthew
 

Oct. 28, 2016 Hurricane Matthew battered thousands of buildings and trees and caused widespread power outages and flooding throughout the Lowcountry in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. But the Category 2 storm didn’t dampen the resolve of residents determined to help their neighbors – and complete strangers – who were suffering. | READ

 

Find more special reports

But the storm also brought up two topics we never like to face: insurance and sea-level rise.

America’s flood insurance program is broken, and making it solvent in this era of $200 billion storms will be outrageously expensive. Remember, there is a reason the private sector won’t write all that flood insurance, and the government-subsidized rates we are paying are unrealistically low. If that changes, Lowcountry residents are in for major sticker shock.

Especially when you consider the explosion of new homes and businesses flooding vulnerable places like Beaufort County and Charleston — and the entire outer rim of America.

Not long ago, people built simple cottages on stilts in flood zones. Now they build mansions. Across America, we fill wetlands and drain swamps, and then wonder why there’s water in the living room.

How much more can we as a nation, or as individuals, afford?

Already, wind and hail insurance premiums have risen so high that some people who own their homes risk losing it all with no insurance because they can’t afford it.

Sea-level rise is something else we don’t want to think about. But Irma gave us a peek at what it could look like.

Orrin Pilkey, the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of Geology at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, has long been considered a prophet of doom in these parts for saying it’s foolish to build by the sea and think you can outwit it or outmuscle it.

He recently wrote: “The general consensus among scientists is that a 3-foot rise in sea level should be anticipated by 2100. But recent projections suggest a possible rise of five or six feet.”

Pilkey was urging coastal cities to prepare now because the politics and cost of it will make it a slow process.

He praised Charleston for adopting a strategy that assumes a 2.5-foot rise in sea level over the coming 50 years.

Irma’s legacy should be a harsh reality check for all of Beaufort County.

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

View More Video

About David Lauderdale

David Lauderdale

@thatslauderdale

David Lauderdale writes about the people, culture, traditions and issues of the South Carolina Lowcountry.