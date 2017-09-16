Irma blows in harsh reality check for Beaufort County

More Videos 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Pause 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Barry Bryant Submitted

