Why NOC makes sense for Beaufort County

The current issues surrounding Cordillo Courts are a microcosm of larger issues facing Hilton Head Island: community development in underserved neighborhoods, availability of affordable housing, and human capital and workforce development. These are critical elements impacting our economy and society.
The Neighborhood Outreach Connection nonprofit addresses these issues through its core programs: education, health care and workforce development, all provided right in the neighborhoods. NOC was created in 2008 to fight poverty by helping those in need with a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.” NOC “teaches people how to fish,” thus creating opportunities for economic success, which in turn gives people dignity and hope.
What does NOC do? When invited by the board of directors of an apartment complex, NOC establishes a learning center (not day care) in the neighborhood and begins building relationships with residents. NOC is currently transforming six underserved neighborhoods in Beaufort County using purchased, rented or borrowed space within these neighborhoods.
In 2015, NOC served more than 450 children through preschool, after-school and summer school programs in partnership with the Beaufort County School District. More than 95 percent of NOC students show significant progress in reading and math, a fact widely recognized by the school district, principals and teachers.
More than 200 people, including residents in Cordillo, benefited from NOC-sponsored health screening programs in 2015, conducted in partnership with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, VIM and DHEC. Many have benefited from NOC’s social and workforce development programs (English classes, public safety, nutrition and wellness, and financial literacy), offered in partnership with other organizations.
Why is NOC relevant? Families served by NOC experience disadvantages typical of low-income families, including single-parent households and parents who do not speak English. Most of the children come from families who live under the burden of poverty and lack of opportunities. Families struggle to pay rents that continue to increase and fear losing their homes to investors. Children receive little or no academic support outside of school, and 100 percent of these children participate in free lunch programs in public schools.
How is NOC an agent of positive change? In its learning centers, NOC works with parents and brings teachers, computers, school curricula, and activities such as chess and soccer into neighborhoods where they are needed most. Currently in Cordillo Courts, more than 50 children improve their learning skills (one hour of learning time for the after-school program, Monday through Thursday, and two hours during the summer session) in three refurbished apartments owned by NOC. Children receive healthy snacks in a safe learning environment where NOC has guidelines to ensure the safety of children, teachers, volunteers and staff. The limited hours of daily operation at learning centers minimizes any inconvenience of noise, water use or parking. NOC has comprehensive general liability insurance for all of its operations.
Why should NOC stay in Cordillo? NOC is a successful community development organization that helps low-income families, many of whom are the backbone of our economy. Over the past eight years NOC, The Oaks board, management agency, Oaks community and partner agencies working together have achieved positive changes in maintenance and upkeep, stability and security, reduced crime, and increased property values. This can be done in Cordillo as well.
NOC was invited in 2013 by the Cordillo board, which rented an apartment to NOC to set up a learning center, made NOC a member of the board of directors in 2014, and in 2015 elected me as president of the board. NOC will continue to work with its partners and the owners to help people in Cordillo achieve economic and social progress in a nurturing environment.
Narendra P. Sharma of Hilton Head Island is founder and chairman of Neighborhood Outreach Connection.
