Why Christians support Donald Trump

This is to explain to a recent writer the reason Christians support President Donald Trump.
Leading up to the 2016 elections, I prayed to God that he would give us the leader we needed, not the one we deserved. I’m here to tell you God answers prayer.
The writer listed 10 character traits that some Christians want to see in the president. It’s unrealistic to expect anyone to have all of them. But Trump has enough of them to be a successful leader.
Trump is no saint, but neither is he evil. He loves this country, its exceptionalism and the Judeo-Christian values on which it was founded. He donates his salary, and we have heard many stories of his charity toward friends and strangers. His kids have continued his charitable example. Like Vice President Mike Pence said, “You can’t fake good kids.”
Trump works tirelessly, making good deals and bringing business and jobs back to America.
He is willing to sit down with any world leader to make peace through strength (as opposed to the feckless appeasement shown by the last administration).
Patience and humility are hard for this president because so many people in “the swamp” don’t want him to succeed. The biased media won’t report his accomplishments, so he does it himself. Someone has to.
The most important reason Christians support Trump is that he respects us. He prays and seeks guidance from God. He fights for our ideals against the intolerant hatred of the left. Trump is one of us, and we have his back.
Karen Wyld
Sun City
