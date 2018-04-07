Democrats blew their chance

Democrats are hypocrites and aren’t interested in solving DACA.
There are approximately 800,000 “Dreamers” and the Democrats don’t care want happens to them. President Donald Trump offered citizenship to 1,000,600, more than the Democrats wanted and they refused. They want to use DACA as a campaign issue as they don’t have an agenda to run on.
Their main objective is regaining power and they would do and say anything to achieve it. Everything Trump is for they are against.
When Barack Obama became president, Democrats also controlled both houses of Congress and they allotted him $1 trillion toward improving our infrastructure. Instead, he lost it gambling on failing green companies and bailing out unions.
Trump wants to improve our infrastructure, but the Democrats are against it, citing the increase in our debt. But Obama doubled our debt and increased it more than all previous presidents combined.
When they controlled the White House and Congress, Democrats could have solved immigration, gun control, etc. Instead they passed Obamacare, which is a disaster and is imploding.
Obama raised taxes. Trump cut taxes and not one Democrat voted for Trump’s tax cuts, indicating Democrats are only interested in raising taxes.
Democrats claim only the wealthy will benefit, but early results showed more than 300 companies gave their employees bonuses of up to $4,000, which the Democrats call crumbs. Also, some companies increased wages and many are returning to our country, expanding and spending billions in building new facilities and hiring employees.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
