Tell why Josh Gruber not being hired as new Beaufort County administrator

I attended the Beaufort County Council meeting on Monday, March 26, and was extremely pleased with the way the members treated each other and the audience.
I made the following statement before the council as an ordinary Beaufort County citizen about the selection of a new Beaufort County administrator:
“Josh Gruber worked beside Gary Kubic, our last county administrator, and now is in the position of interim county administrator. He knows the job, and knows Beaufort County and her people. He is very personable and approachable. As an ordinary citizen, I think it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money to continue to search for another candidate. Let’s put Josh Gruber to work, get past this selection and all get back to work on other important matters of our county.”
My question now is: If we are supposed to have transparency in government, why are we not being told after all this time, money and effort why is he not be hired?
Kathryn Parker
Beaufort
