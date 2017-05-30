Trump popular because he is not a polished politician

In response to the letter entitled “Trump’s clumsy corruption painful” wherein the writer made some disturbing confessions regarding his preference for, and the moral superiority of, politicians who lie well. “Corruption in the hands of a skilled practitioner is fascinating.” Really? To quote Bob Dylan: “In Jersey anything’s legal as long as you don’t get caught.” If only Donald Trump could be a little more sneaky.
The writer exposes, but totally misunderstands, the reason that President Trump is so popular. He is not a professional liar with a staff of handlers filtering every politically-incorrect word until it slides from the throat like soft serve vanilla ice cream. Thankfully, Trump is not a professional politician, which is what his followers have been waiting for. Someone with enough determination to reverse the effects of the “artful corruption” that the Obama and Clinton administrations left in their wake.
The Trump supporter is happy to accept an occasional stumble of words in exchange for a return to honesty in government.
George Keller
Bluffton
