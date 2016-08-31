Hurricane

August 31, 2016 9:08 AM

Tropical system could hit Lowcountry by Thursday

By Mandy Matney

The slow-moving tropical system that forecasters have been monitoring for weeks has shifted yet again, and meteorologists say the Lowcountry could get hit as early as Thursday.

James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said that Tropical Depression Nine, previously known as 99L, has slowed and shifted gears a bit. Latest modules indicate the storm will soon accelerate and roll through closer to the southeast coast.

It’s expected to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida and travel northeast across northern Florida, then along the southeast coast from Georgia to North Carolina before heading out to sea, according to Carpenter.

Carpenter said the storm could bring four to six inches of rain to the Lowcountry between Thursday night and Friday with some possible flooding, dangerous rip currents and possibly isolated tornadoes.

“Whenever you see strong storm cells like this, there’s an elevated risk for isolated tornadoes,” he said. “We could also see strong wind gusts of 45-55 mph.”

As of Wednesday morning, the center of this system was located about 425 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, according to AccuWeather. The National Hurricane Center said the system is likely to turn into a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Nine forecast

 
 Source: National Hurricane Center

The storm should also bring dangerous rip currents to the Lowcountry. Carpenter said he expected rough surf in the area for the next few days.

The good news, however, is the storm should clear the area by late Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Repeat of Memorial Day-flooding not likely from tropical depression

“It looks like we’ll see a drying trend into the weekend with a low chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s,” Carpenter said. “The storm could shift though, so anyone in the area need to keep a close eye on the weather.”

The next tropical storm names in the Atlantic are Hermine and Ian. A system off the North Carolina coast, currently known as Tropical Depression Eight, is in a race with Tropical Depression Nine to become the next tropical storm.

 

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Hilton Head Island Forecast by the National Weather Service

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 86. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

