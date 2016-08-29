Tropical system could soak Carolina coast Labor day weekend

A tropical depression that formed south of Florida Sunday could soak Labor Day weekend plans for folks along the Carolina coast.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, Tropical Depression Nine, previously known as 99L, is on path to turn toward the northeastern Gulf Coast later this week. Currently, the storm system is poorly organized, but on track to gain strength later this week.
"As Tropical Depression Nine moves farther away from Cuba, it will be moving into an area more favorable for strengthening," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.
Meteorologists at AccuWeather predict the storm will hit land along the west coast of central and northern Florida later this week, then track along the coast of Georgia and up the Carolina coast during Labor Day weekend.
"Enhanced showers and gusty thunderstorms can be expected with localized flooding possible along the system's path," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ed Vallee said.
If the system gains enough strength to turn into a tropical storm, it could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain near where the system makes landfall.
AccuWeather meteorologists recommend all residents and visitors from the northeastern Gulf Coast to the coastal Carolinas to continue to monitor the system as it progresses this week.
The next tropical storm names in the Atlantic are Hermine and Ian. A system off the North Carolina coast, currently known as Tropical Depression Eight, is in competition with Tropical Depression Nine to become the next tropical storm. That system is moving toward the North Carolina coast and could bring rough surf and downpours to the coastal area from North Carolina to southeastern Virginia through Tuesday. Downpours along the South Carolina coast will not be directly associated with the tropical system.
