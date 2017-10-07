Gulf Coast readies for Hurricane Nate’s landfall

The Gulf Coast is bracing for landfall of Hurricane Nate, which is strengthened on its north-northwest track overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center’s 7 a.m. Saturday update said the storm was moving at 22 mph through the Gulf of Mexico.
Louisiana and Mississippi officials declared states of state of emergency, and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.
The Category 1 storm with sustained winds near 85 mph could strenthen further before making landfall, the forecast says.
A hurricane watch has been issued for Grand Isle, La., to the Alabama-Florida border.
The hurricane center warned that Nate could raise sea levels by 4 to 7 feet from Morgan City, La., to the Alabama-Florida border. It had already had caused deadly flooding in much of Central America. The storm has been blamed for at least 21 deaths.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and mobilized 1,300 National Guard troops, with 15 headed to New Orleans to monitor the fragile pumping system there.
Louisiana’s governor said Nate is forecast to move quickly, rather than stall and drop tremendous amounts of rain on the state. State officials hope that means New Orleans won’t run into problems with its pumps being able to handle the water.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for west of Grand Isle to Morgan City, La., and east of the Alabama-Florida border to Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida.
Life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible on the Gulf Coast for the next several days, according to the hurricane center.
The storm’s current track puts the storm west of South Carolina at the beginning of next week.
This story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
