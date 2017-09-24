How does the Atlantic hurricane season compare to the Pacific?

More Videos 1:29 Here's how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ Pause 0:45 These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:47 Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival 1:26 Who is going to clean up this illegal dump? One Beaufort man wants to know 1:11 Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ Both the eastern Pacific and Atlantic 2017 hurricane seasons started earlier than usual and have produced four major hurricanes so far. But that's where the similarities end. Here are a few differences between an Atlantic hurricane season and the eastern Pacific's seasons. Both the eastern Pacific and Atlantic 2017 hurricane seasons started earlier than usual and have produced four major hurricanes so far. But that's where the similarities end. Here are a few differences between an Atlantic hurricane season and the eastern Pacific's seasons.

Both the eastern Pacific and Atlantic 2017 hurricane seasons started earlier than usual and have produced four major hurricanes so far. But that's where the similarities end. Here are a few differences between an Atlantic hurricane season and the eastern Pacific's seasons.