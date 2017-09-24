Hurricane Maria now Category 2 while the Atlantic welcomes Hurricane Lee. What will SC see?

Once again, the Atlantic is hosting two hurricanes at the same time. As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update Hurricane Maria is a Category 2 storm, and Hurricane Lee is a Category 1 after initially falling apart several days ago.
It is becoming less likely that Maria will directly threaten the east coast of the U.S., though its cone of uncertainty still grazes part of the North Carolina coast and the storm will be large enough that even if it doesn’t make landfall it could still cause damage. Lee is expected to stay safely in the middle of the Atlantic for the time being.
Maria is roughly 475 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, moving north at 9 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with gusts up to 127 mph.
Even though Maria will not directly strike the Lowcountry, it is already being felt along the coast, where the National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a high surf advisory through 8 p.m. Monday. There will also be a heightened risk of potentially deadly rip currents during this time, and higher tides could bring shallow flooding to low lying coastal areas.
Maria is expected to move in a northern direction until mid week, when it should be swept back to the east. There are currently no watches or warnings associated with the storm, which is expected to remain a hurricane through at least Thursday.
Hurricane Lee
Meanwhile, after falling apart and regenerating, Lee reached hurricane status early Sunday morning, becoming the eighth hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.
It is currently 860 miles east of Bermuda, moving south at 3 mph, which is roughly the average human walking speed. It has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, with gusts up to around 115 mph.
The storm’s current track shows it making a loop and curving to the north in the middle of the Atlantic. It is not anticipated to pose any threat to land at this point, and no coastal warnings or watches have been issued in association with it.
Lee is expected to strengthen to near major hurricane status over the next 24 hours according to the hurricane center, though its forward motion is expected to remain very slow, so slow in fact that the energy in its own wake could help to eventually weaken it. It is also positioned in such a way that energy flow from Hurricane Maria could interfere with it, which would also cause it to destabilize.
Even if Lee does become a major hurricane, by the end of the hurricane center’s five day forecast window it is predicted to be back to a Category 1 storm.
