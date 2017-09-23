Hurricane Maria’s track shifts west and Tropical Storm Lee is back. What will we see in SC?

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update, Hurricane Maria’s track has shifted as it has turned north, and now some parts of the U.S. eastern seaboard fall within its cone of uncertainty.
The storm is currently 340 east of Nassau, moving north-northwwest at 9 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, down somewhat from the 125 mph winds it was sporting yesterday, but still a Category 3 storm. Gusts have been measured up to around 150 mph.
While the cone of uncertainty presently interacts with the northern part of the North Carolina coast as well as the Virginia and Maryland coasts, the storm poses no direct threat to South Carolina, though it is already producing coastal effects that are being felt throughout the area, including a high rip current risk, large waves, choppy surf and higher tides.
“You could see increased risk of rip currents through early next week,” said Blair Holloway, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston. “The risk of shallow coastal flooding will go into early next week as well.”
Coastal flooding will be magnified due to the beach erosion already caused by the impact of Tropical Storm Irma, Holloway said.
Maria has already claimed at least 30 lives according to The Weather Channel, and that number could easily climb. The devastating storm has left many parts of the Caribbean reeling, with Puerto Rico still entirely in blackout and 65 to 70 percent of structures on the island of Dominica leveled according to a report from Reuters.
Since battering the Turks and Caicos Islands yesterday, Maria has moved away from land, and there are no coastal warnings or watches in effect as of the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. update, though residents of the Bahamas are advised to keep an eye on the storm.
Maria is expected to maintain its status as a hurricane through at least Thursday, when it is predicted that the storm will carry sustained winds of 74 mph.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee has returned to the waters of the Atlantic.
It is currently about 900 miles east of Bermuda, moving north at 6 mph. It has sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to turn in circles in the middle of the Atlantic through the next few days. It should not be a threat to land according to the hurricane center.
