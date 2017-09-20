Haven’t seen Hilton Head’s massive new landmark in person? You still have a chance, for now.

It’s been a week since Tropical Storm Irma washed a 13,000-poud buoy onto Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach from the Port Royal Sound, making it the new photo opp for tourists and locals alike.
But how long it will stay there remains unknown.
The Island Packet has reached out to the Coast Guard every day since the buoy became the island’s new landmark. As of Wednesday, according to Lt. J.B. Zorn, there’s no timetable yet for when the buoy will be removed or what kind of transportation will be needed to return it to the Port Royal Sound.
We previously reported it could be weeks or even months before the $24,000 buoy could be removed, and that one option to get it back in the water could be via helicopter.
